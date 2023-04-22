Casper Trading Up 0.5% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Casper has a market cap of $533.70 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,659,448,844 coins and its circulating supply is 10,945,528,755 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,658,464,173 with 10,944,604,377 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05033044 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $13,932,123.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

