Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Caterpillar Stock Performance
Caterpillar stock opened at $220.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
