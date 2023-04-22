Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar stock opened at $220.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.