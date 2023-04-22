CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Short Interest Up 8.4% in March

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 780,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CCCS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,592,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 365,809 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 534,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,404. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 150.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

