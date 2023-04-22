CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0779 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $62.73 million and $2.55 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020245 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018871 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,646.49 or 0.99962609 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07639191 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,468,743.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.