Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cemtrex Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $9.50 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($3.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($2.28). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 77.83% and a negative net margin of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CETX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Dawson James lifted their price objective on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

