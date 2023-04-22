Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Up 10.4% in March

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.39. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

