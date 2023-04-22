Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $229.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.23.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $201.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.