CIBC Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$48.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLX. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.30.

Boralex Stock Performance

TSE BLX opened at C$40.58 on Friday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$33.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.10). Boralex had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of C$322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.102233 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

