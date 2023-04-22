CIBC Lowers Hydro One (TSE:H) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$39.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.56.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Hydro One stock opened at C$39.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$30.87 and a 12-month high of C$40.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.15.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.7252604 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

