Citigroup Boosts Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $100.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,710,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,497,022.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.