Citigroup Cuts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $138.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.50.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Allstate has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Allstate by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Allstate by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

