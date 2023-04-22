Citigroup Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $40.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.66.

NYSE ALLY opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

