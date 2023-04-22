Citigroup Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $14.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,016,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. SunPower has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.25 million. Research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

