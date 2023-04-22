Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,660 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 518,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,410,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

