Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Short Interest Update

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.9 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

CIA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 135,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,532. Citizens has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $110.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 99,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

