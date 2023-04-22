Citizens & Northern Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 60.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

CZNC stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $318.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

