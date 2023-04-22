Citizens & Northern Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a payout ratio of 60.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $20.47 on Friday. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Recommended Stories

