Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.92. The company had a trading volume of 343,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,906. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $146.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLH. Truist Financial started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,051,118. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.