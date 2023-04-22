Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Rating) rose 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 3,480,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 1,021,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Clearmind Medicine Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32.

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, including binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

