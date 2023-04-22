ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Update

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,600 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 706,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CLPT opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 79.97% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

