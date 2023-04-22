Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 4.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

