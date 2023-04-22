Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cloudflare by 378.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,669,548. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

