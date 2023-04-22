Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,320,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 28,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 2.3 %

CLOV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,321,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,804. The company has a market capitalization of $374.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.99. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.37 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Featured Stories

