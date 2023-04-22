Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Purchased by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Clover Health Investments comprises 0.0% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLOV. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,950,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 6,018,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,602,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 2,787,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,980,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 2,351,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,887,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after buying an additional 1,452,210 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,199,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 797,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Clover Health Investments stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 5,380,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,879. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.37 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

