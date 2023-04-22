CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $216.01

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.01 ($2.67) and traded as low as GBX 173.80 ($2.15). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 178.20 ($2.21), with a volume of 209,312 shares trading hands.

CMC Markets Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 214.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.95. The company has a market cap of £505.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg acquired 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($368.27). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 424 shares of company stock worth $90,312. Insiders own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.