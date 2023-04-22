Coann Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Coann Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,108 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for approximately 3.2% of Coann Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coann Capital LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 770.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 135.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,008,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,298,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

