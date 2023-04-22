Coann Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 188,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,000. Xcel Energy accounts for about 6.3% of Coann Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.44. 1,909,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,494. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

