Coann Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 152,884 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,621,000. Evergy comprises 4.6% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Motco grew its holdings in Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

EVRG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.15%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.