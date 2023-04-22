Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 480,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.06. The stock had a trading volume of 144,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,226. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.6048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.19%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

