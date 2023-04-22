CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Up 8.5% in March

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CohBar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. CohBar has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.66.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CohBar

CohBar Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CohBar stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CohBar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.88% of CohBar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics targeting chronic and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

