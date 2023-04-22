Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $62.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.34. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $83.99.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 452.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,496,000 after purchasing an additional 526,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,696,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 522.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 158,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 605.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,791,000 after acquiring an additional 85,674 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

