Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cohen & Steers Price Performance
NYSE CNS opened at $62.32 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.34.
Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.47%.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers (CNS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.