Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

NYSE CNS opened at $62.32 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.47%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 452.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,496,000 after purchasing an additional 526,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $15,696,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 522.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 158,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 605.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,791,000 after purchasing an additional 85,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

CNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

