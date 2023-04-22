Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
CNS stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $83.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.47%.
Several equities analysts have commented on CNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.
