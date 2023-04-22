Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $83.99.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 83.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.