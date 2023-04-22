Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Raised by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

