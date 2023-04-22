Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 526,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,835. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.07). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,951,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200,792 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Colliers International Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 119,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colliers International Group by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 72,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,318,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.