Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as high as C$1.91. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 198,875 shares traded.

Colonial Coal International Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.69 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.46.

About Colonial Coal International

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

