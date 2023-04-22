Columbus Macro LLC Acquires Shares of 752 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $371.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

