Columbus Macro LLC Invests $257,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

