Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29. Comerica has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $87.02.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 663.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.