Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. Comerica has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $87.02.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

