Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.16

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.16 ($9.96) and traded as high as €10.81 ($11.75). Commerzbank shares last traded at €10.80 ($11.74), with a volume of 8,417,335 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.10 ($15.33) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.30) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.61) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Commerzbank Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading

