Comparing Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) & China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) and China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Harmony Biosciences and China Dongsheng International, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Harmony Biosciences
|0
|2
|7
|0
|2.78
|China Dongsheng International
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $61.38, indicating a potential upside of 89.43%. Given Harmony Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Harmony Biosciences is more favorable than China Dongsheng International.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Harmony Biosciences and China Dongsheng International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harmony Biosciences
|$437.86 million
|4.44
|$181.47 million
|$2.97
|10.91
|China Dongsheng International
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than China Dongsheng International.
Risk & Volatility
Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Dongsheng International has a beta of 15.11, indicating that its share price is 1,411% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Harmony Biosciences and China Dongsheng International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harmony Biosciences
|41.44%
|59.57%
|31.47%
|China Dongsheng International
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Harmony Biosciences beats China Dongsheng International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.
About China Dongsheng International
China DongSheng International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
