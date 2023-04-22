Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Update

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King reduced their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMP stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

