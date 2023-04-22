Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Short Interest Update

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CNDT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,640. Conduent has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 31.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

