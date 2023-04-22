Conflux (CFX) Price Down 20.7% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $822.38 million and $141.11 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,662.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00314473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00564430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.00441907 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003603 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,785,390,107 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,785,215,706.514249 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.28647396 USD and is down -10.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $220,153,846.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

