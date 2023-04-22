CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Short Interest Up 8.9% in March

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

CONMED Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,342,000 after purchasing an additional 176,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,944,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CONMED by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,034,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period.

CONMED stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.20. 284,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,602. CONMED has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $150.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.96.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -28.17%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

