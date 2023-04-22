ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:COP opened at $102.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.