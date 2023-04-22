ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:COP opened at $102.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.73.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

