Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.58.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

STZ stock opened at $226.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.62. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -627.44%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

