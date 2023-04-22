Continental Investors Services Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Continental Investors Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.0% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $327.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,348,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.53 and a 200-day moving average of $309.47.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

